NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

345 FPUS51 KBGM 140736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

