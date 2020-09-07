NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

