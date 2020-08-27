NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
