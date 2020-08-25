NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

962 FPUS51 KBGM 250736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather