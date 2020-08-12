NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

