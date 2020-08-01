NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

