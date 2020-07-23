NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

