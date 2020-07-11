NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
_____
104 FPUS51 KBGM 110736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
$$
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather