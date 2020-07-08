NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
_____
560 FPUS51 KBGM 080736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-082000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-082000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-082000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot,
humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-082000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot,
humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-082000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot, humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-082000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-082000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-082000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-082000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-082000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-082000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot, humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-082000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-082000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-082000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-082000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-082000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-082000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-082000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather