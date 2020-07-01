NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
NYZ009-012000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ015-012000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ016-012000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ017-012000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ018-012000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ022-012000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ023-012000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ024-012000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ025-012000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ036-012000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ037-012000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ044-012000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ045-012000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ046-012000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ055-012000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ056-012000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ057-012000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ062-012000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
345 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
