NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
