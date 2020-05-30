NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

233 FPUS51 KBGM 300736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather