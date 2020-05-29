NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
NYZ009-292000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-292000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-292000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and small hail. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-292000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and small hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-292000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-292000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-292000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and small hail. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-292000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-292000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and small hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-292000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-292000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-292000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-292000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-292000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-292000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and small hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-292000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-292000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-292000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
426 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
