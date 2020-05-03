NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

