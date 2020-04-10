NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone.
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-102000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ015-102000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ016-102000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Brisk with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ017-102000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ018-102000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ022-102000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ023-102000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ024-102000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ025-102000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs around 40.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ036-102000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs around 40. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ037-102000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ044-102000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ045-102000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then rain and snow showers
likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ046-102000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ055-102000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ056-102000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ057-102000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ062-102000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight
chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight
chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
