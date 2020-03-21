NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
_____
801 FPUS51 KBGM 210736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-212000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ015-212000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around
40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ016-212000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around
40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ017-212000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ018-212000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ022-212000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ023-212000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ024-212000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ025-212000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ036-212000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ037-212000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ044-212000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ045-212000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ046-212000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ055-212000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ056-212000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ057-212000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ062-212000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather