NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

_____

801 FPUS51 KBGM 210736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather