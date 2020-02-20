NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

