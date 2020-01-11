NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
NYZ009-112100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ015-112100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ016-112100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Blustery with highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ017-112100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ018-112100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ022-112100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ023-112100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ024-112100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ025-112100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ036-112100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows near 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ037-112100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows near 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ044-112100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows near 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ045-112100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Brisk with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ046-112100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain
showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Blustery with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ055-112100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ056-112100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ057-112100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to
45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ062-112100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
