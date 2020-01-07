NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020
_____
431 FPUS51 KBGM 070836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-072100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to
5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible snow, freezing rain and sleet
likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ015-072100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ016-072100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery
with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, a chance
of snow showers and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ017-072100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ018-072100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs
around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing
to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers, rain showers likely with
a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ022-072100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ023-072100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ024-072100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ025-072100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with
lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ036-072100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with
lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet, freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ037-072100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with
lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with possible freezing rain and snow showers
likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ044-072100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ045-072100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ046-072100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with
lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ055-072100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely, a chance of snow
showers and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ056-072100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ057-072100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-072100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs around 30. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather