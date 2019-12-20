NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 23 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs around

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

