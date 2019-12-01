NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
NYZ009-012100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper
20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ015-012100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then sleet with freezing rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow
and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ016-012100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow with a chance of sleet this morning, then snow, sleet
with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ017-012100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow. Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet this
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ018-012100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ022-012100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain with a chance of snow this morning,
then freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of snow this
afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this morning. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Snow. Additional
snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ023-012100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then sleet with freezing rain with possible snow this
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ024-012100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of snow. Sleet with a slight chance of freezing
rain this morning, then freezing rain likely with sleet this
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ025-012100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow. A chance of sleet this morning, then sleet with
freezing rain likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ036-012100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow with freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Snow.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
NYZ037-012100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Snow.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
NYZ044-012100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow. Freezing rain likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ045-012100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then snow
with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 30.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ046-012100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and freezing rain
this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Snow.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ055-012100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow. A chance of sleet this morning, then sleet with
freezing rain likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ056-012100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of sleet. Snow this morning, then snow with
freezing rain likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow with a
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Additional snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
NYZ057-012100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and freezing rain this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Snow with a chance of sleet in
the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ062-012100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EST MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow, freezing rain with a
chance of sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Freezing rain and snow. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
