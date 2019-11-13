NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
NYZ009-132100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ015-132100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ016-132100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ017-132100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ018-132100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a
chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ022-132100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ023-132100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ024-132100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ025-132100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ036-132100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ037-132100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ044-132100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ045-132100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ046-132100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 10. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ055-132100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ056-132100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ057-132100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ062-132100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
