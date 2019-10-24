NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

012 FPUS51 KBGM 240736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather