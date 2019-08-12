NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
477 FPUS51 KBGM 120832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-122000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ015-122000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ016-122000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ017-122000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ018-122000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ022-122000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ023-122000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ024-122000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ025-122000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ036-122000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ037-122000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ044-122000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ045-122000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ046-122000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ055-122000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ056-122000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ057-122000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ062-122000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather