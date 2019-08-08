NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and

large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

