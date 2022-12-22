NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ 937 FPUS51 KALY 221001 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 220954 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 NYZ033-221700- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with highs around 13. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ052-221700- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ058-221700- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely with pockets of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Very windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Much colder with highs around 13. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ065-221700- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ041-221700- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ038-221700- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with highs around 19. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ032-221700- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .SATURDAY...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 13. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ042-221700- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ083-221700- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ043-221700- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 16. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ084-221700- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ082-221700- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with highs around 12. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ039-221700- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with highs around 16. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ040-221700- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ047-221700- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ048-221700- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Blustery and much colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Much colder with highs around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ049-221700- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ050-221700- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ051-221700- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy and not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Brisk and much colder with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ053-221700- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ054-221700- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Strong winds and not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Very windy and not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with highs around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ060-221700- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. $$ NYZ061-221700- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15. $$ NYZ059-221700- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. $$ NYZ063-221700- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 10 above. $$ NYZ064-221700- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ066-221700- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers, windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 