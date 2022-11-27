NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

NYZ033-271600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ052-271600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ058-271600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy and not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy and cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-271600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ041-271600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-271600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ032-271600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ042-271600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ083-271600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-271600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-271600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ082-271600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery and much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ039-271600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-271600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-271600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-271600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy, cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ049-271600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ050-271600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ051-271600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ053-271600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ054-271600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy, cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ060-271600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ061-271600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ059-271600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ063-271600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-271600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ066-271600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

302 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

