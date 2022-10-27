NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

314 AM EDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

