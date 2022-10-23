NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

