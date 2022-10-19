NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 _____ 533 FPUS51 KALY 190809 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 NYZ033-192015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ052-192015- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ058-192015- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ065-192015- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ041-192015- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ038-192015- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ032-192015- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ042-192015- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ083-192015- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ043-192015- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ084-192015- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ082-192015- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ039-192015- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ040-192015- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ047-192015- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ048-192015- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ049-192015- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ050-192015- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ051-192015- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ053-192015- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ054-192015- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ060-192015- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ061-192015- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ059-192015- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ063-192015- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ064-192015- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ066-192015- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 409 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$

NAS

_____