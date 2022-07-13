NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ 197 FPUS51 KALY 130718 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 130715 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 NYZ033-132000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ052-132000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ058-132000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ065-132000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ041-132000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ038-132000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ032-132000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ042-132000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ083-132000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ043-132000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ084-132000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ082-132000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ039-132000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ040-132000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ047-132000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ048-132000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ049-132000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ050-132000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ051-132000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ053-132000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ054-132000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ060-132000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ061-132000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ059-132000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ063-132000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ064-132000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ066-132000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 315 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.