Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

503 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 50.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

