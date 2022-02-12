NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022 _____ 941 FPUS51 KALY 120829 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 120828 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 NYZ033-122100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with rain or snow showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ052-122100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ058-122100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ065-122100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ041-122100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ038-122100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ032-122100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not as cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ042-122100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 below. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ083-122100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ043-122100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ084-122100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ082-122100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ039-122100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ040-122100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ047-122100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ048-122100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ049-122100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ050-122100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ051-122100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ053-122100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ054-122100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ060-122100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ061-122100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ059-122100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ063-122100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ064-122100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ066-122100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.