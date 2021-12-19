NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021 _____ 693 FPUS51 KALY 190955 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 190954 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 NYZ033-192100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ052-192100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ058-192100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ065-192100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ041-192100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 above. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ038-192100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ032-192100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ042-192100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ083-192100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ043-192100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ084-192100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ082-192100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ039-192100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ040-192100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ047-192100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ048-192100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ049-192100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ050-192100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ051-192100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ053-192100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ054-192100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ060-192100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ061-192100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ059-192100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ063-192100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ064-192100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ066-192100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 454 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.