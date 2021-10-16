NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

509 FPUS51 KALY 162007

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ033-170815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this evening. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-170815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms this

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-170815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-170815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ041-170815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-170815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this evening. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-170815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-170815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-170815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-170815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-170815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-170815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-170815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-170815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers this evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-170815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this evening. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-170815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers this evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-170815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers this evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 50. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-170815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-170815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-170815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-170815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-170815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-170815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-170815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-170815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-170815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-170815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NAS

