NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

_____

256 FPUS51 KALY 160738

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather