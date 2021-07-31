NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

NYZ033-312000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-312000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-312000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-312000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-312000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-312000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ032-312000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-312000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-312000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-312000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-312000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-312000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ039-312000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-312000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-312000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-312000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-312000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-312000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-312000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-312000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-312000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-312000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-312000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-312000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-312000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-312000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-312000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

340 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

