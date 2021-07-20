NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing

to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

