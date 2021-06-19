NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

_____

288 FPUS51 KALY 190833

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

NYZ033-192015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-192015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-192015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-192015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-192015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-192015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-192015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-192015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-192015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-192015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-192015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-192015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-192015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-192015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-192015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-192015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-192015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-192015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-192015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-192015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-192015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ060-192015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around

70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-192015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ059-192015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-192015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-192015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-192015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

433 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around

70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather