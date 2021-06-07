NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

282 FPUS51 KALY 070532

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070531

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

NYZ033-070800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-070800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-070800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ065-070800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-070800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-070800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-070800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-070800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-070800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-070800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-070800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-070800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-070800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-070800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-070800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-070800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-070800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-070800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-070800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-070800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-070800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-070800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-070800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-070800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-070800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ064-070800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-070800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

131 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather