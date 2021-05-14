NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

