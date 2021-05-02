NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

860 FPUS51 KALY 020801

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

400 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

