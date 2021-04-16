NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain likely. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

410 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

