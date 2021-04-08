NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

437 FPUS51 KALY 080740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

around 60. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

