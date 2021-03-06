NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

NYZ033-062100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 16.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-062100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ058-062100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-062100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ041-062100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ038-062100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ032-062100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

or rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-062100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ083-062100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ043-062100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ084-062100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ082-062100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 17.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ039-062100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ040-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ047-062100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ048-062100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ049-062100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ050-062100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ051-062100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ053-062100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ054-062100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-062100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-062100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-062100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-062100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-062100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ066-062100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

