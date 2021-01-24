NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

_____

855 FPUS51 KALY 240841

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240840

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

NYZ033-242100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ052-242100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ058-242100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ065-242100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ041-242100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ038-242100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-242100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 8 above.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ042-242100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 9 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-242100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ043-242100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ084-242100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ082-242100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ039-242100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ040-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ047-242100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ048-242100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ049-242100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ050-242100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ051-242100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ053-242100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ054-242100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ060-242100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-242100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ059-242100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ063-242100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ064-242100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ066-242100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

340 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather