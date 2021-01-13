NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

NYZ033-130900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-130900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ058-130900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

around 20.

$$

NYZ065-130900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-130900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ038-130900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ032-130900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow or rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ042-130900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

or rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ083-130900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ043-130900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ084-130900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ082-130900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-130900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ040-130900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ047-130900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ048-130900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ049-130900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ050-130900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ051-130900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ053-130900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ054-130900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ060-130900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ061-130900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ059-130900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ063-130900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ064-130900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-130900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1235 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

