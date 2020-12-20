NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

NYZ033-202100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

NYZ052-202100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ058-202100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ065-202100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ041-202100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ038-202100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ032-202100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ042-202100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ083-202100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ043-202100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ084-202100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ082-202100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ039-202100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ040-202100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold with highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ047-202100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ048-202100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ049-202100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ050-202100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ051-202100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ053-202100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-202100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ060-202100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-202100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-202100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

NYZ063-202100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ064-202100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-202100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

