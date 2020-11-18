NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

NYZ033-182100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around 17 after

midnight. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-182100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ058-182100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ065-182100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-182100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ038-182100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ032-182100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around 19 after

midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ042-182100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ083-182100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ043-182100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ084-182100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ082-182100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-182100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ040-182100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ047-182100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ048-182100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ049-182100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ050-182100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ051-182100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ053-182100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ054-182100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ060-182100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ061-182100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-182100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ063-182100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ064-182100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ066-182100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

