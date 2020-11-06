NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
NYZ033-062100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
NYZ052-062100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ058-062100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
NYZ065-062100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ041-062100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ038-062100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ032-062100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
NYZ042-062100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
NYZ083-062100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ043-062100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ084-062100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ082-062100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
NYZ039-062100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ040-062100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ047-062100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the day.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ048-062100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
NYZ049-062100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ050-062100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ051-062100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
NYZ053-062100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ054-062100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
NYZ060-062100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
NYZ061-062100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ059-062100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ063-062100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
NYZ064-062100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ066-062100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the day.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
